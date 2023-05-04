Annual Dearborn High student WDHS Film Festival returns May 19-20

DEARBORN — The public is invited to attend the annual WDHS Film Festival on May 19 and 20 at Dearborn High School to see award winning student productions.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. both evenings. Tickets are $7 in advance or $10 at the door. Dearborn High is at 19501 W. Outer Drive.

The film festival will include the premiere of “Beyond Darkness,” which was nominated for seven awards in the student film competition held by the Michigan Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. This year Dearborn High students received a school record 14 nominations for these awards.

“Beyond Darkness” took home four awards including those for long-form fiction, director, photographer, and audio and sound. The movie is a 1980s themed sci-fi horror film and was spearheaded by directors Hassan and Hussein Almaliki.

Dearborn High students also won a student Academy award for their commercial for “Mean Girls the Musical” held earlier this year at the school.

WDHS is overseen by Dearborn High video teacher Adam Rausher.