Hammoud presents annual Mayor’s Arts Awards

DEARBORN – The city hosted its annual Mayor’s Arts Awards April 25, a ceremony to honor those who contribute to Dearborn’s cultural life with a variety of artistic mediums.

The 2023 honorees are:

• Mayor’s Award: Karen and Erik Sherman, Dearborn Youth Symphony.

• Special Recognition: G. Kevin Dewey.

• Artist Performer: Marwa Hachem.

• Arts Educator: Steve Glazer.

• Patron: Dearborn Federal Savings Bank.

• Organization: Dearborn Public Schools.

• Volunteer Award: William (Bill) Bialkowski.

For more than 10 years, the Shermans have been the constant guiding forces behind the DYS. They are advocates for the organization, which has provided music experiences and opportunities for students from across southeast Michigan for more than 40 years.

In addition to this special recognition, there were six other categories that acknowledged the year’s artist performer, educator, patron, organization, volunteer and a special recognition award.

The event, held at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center, included performances by a variety of artists including pianist Jacqueline Csurgai Schmitt, Renaissance Voices, and a first look at the “Pictures Worth 1,000 Notes” exhibit at the Padzieski Art Gallery.

An afterglow reception provided by Qahwah House followed the program.

The annual event is a project of the Dearborn Recreation Commission and Cultural Arts Committee. Additional support was provided by the Dearborn Community Fund.

Other sponsors who helped make the evening a success included: East & West Downtown Development Authorities, KW Legacy Keller Williams – Michael Phillips Group, Ameriprise Financial – Jim Thorpe, Dearborn Federal Savings Bank, and Malek Al-Kabob.