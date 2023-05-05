Dearborn may modify noise ordinance to exempt religious groups

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – The City Council will consider an amendment to the noise ordinance May 9 which would exempt religious institutions using amplified sound and church bells during worship services.

Currently, the city controls noise as a nuisance, restricting it by time of day and where it may occur.

Currently, permitted exemptions include emergency sirens, occasional outdoor gatherings (with permits) and temporary construction necessitated by emergency work, such as property restoration following a calamity or by temporary construction.

If the ordinance is amended, it would allow amplified music, such as the Muslim Call to Prayer and church bells. The use of amplifiers or similar devices may only be used for religious purposes.

Other Michigan cities, including Hamtramck, Livonia and Traverse City, have similar exemptions, which are defensible in that they do not favor one particular religion.