Dearborn PD to get Ford vehicle donation to combat auto theft

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – The City Council will consider accepting a donation of four vehicles from the Ford Motor Co. to the Police Department May 9 to help fight theft and organized crime.

Details are intentionally sparse to avoid tipping off the criminal element. However, Ford and the Police Department have been working together to combat motor vehicle theft, which, among other things, has an impact on local car insurance rates.

The city will transfer the vehicle titles into its name, provide Ford with proof of the title change within two months and will assume the cost of all applicable fees.

Police Chief Issa Shahin will be authorized to execute the agreement once the City Council approves it, subject to review by the city’s corporate counsel.