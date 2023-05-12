15-year-old Fordson High School student charged in school threat case

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – A 15-year-old Fordson High School student allegedly made a school shooting threat May 6, which was reported May 8 and led to a school lockdown until he was arrested off-campus.

On the morning of May 8, a parent of another Fordson student told school officials that their child heard of a threat made by the male student, which prompted school officials to alert Dearborn police.

The student was not found in his assigned classroom, so the school was put into immediate lockdown until he could be found.

Shortly after, the student was found off-campus, taken into custody and held at the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility. The school lockdown was lifted and all normal activities resumed.

The student had a preliminary hearing May 9, during which he was charged with making an intentional threat to commit an act of violence against a school, school employees or students. He was released on a $4,000, 10 percent bond. His next court date is at 10:30 a.m. May 31 before Referee Tracey Martin in Detroit’s Lincoln Hall of Justice.

While the threat was found to be not credible, the investigation is ongoing.

Police Chief Issa Shahin said the department takes all threats very seriously.

“All necessary police resources will be used to investigate such threats,” he said. “We will use every means at our disposal to safeguard our youth and ensure their learning environment is safe and secure.”

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy encouraged parents to talk to their children about the serious nature of threats.

“Make sure they understand that if they commit an offense like this and they are charged, there can be lifelong consequences,” she said. “Let them know this is serious, even if they intended it to be a prank. It isn’t a joke.”