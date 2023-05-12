Dearborn Heights Warren Valley Golf Course opens 18 holes for public golf

Remainder of course, clubhouse still under construction

By ROBERT ANKRAPP

For the Times-Herald

HEIGHTS – Mayor Bill Bazzi joined students from the golf teams of Annapolis and Divine Child high school, and Warren Valley Golf Course and city officials last week to celebrate the soft opening of the course.

Eighteen of the course’s holes are now open for public use, along with a newly constructed pro shop. The remainder of the course, along with the rest of the clubhouse is still under construction.

The course will see several improvements, including new cart paths, better drainage, removal of dead and unwanted trees and overgrowth, re-constructed and re-seeded greens, reconditioned tee boxes, sand trap improvements, and rebuilt course restrooms.

The west side of the parking lot is currently being re-paved, while the east side is being delayed temporarily to accommodate for the entrance, operation and exit of the construction equipment that is still in use.

The same improvements continue on the remainder of the course, along with a new addition – plans for a driving range on the grounds.

Jason Pearsall, of Revive Golf Management, the sub-contractor overseeing the renovation of the golf-related improvements and

course operation — under the facility’s principal facility contract holder and long-time local businessman Wissam Issa — is optimistic improvements to the rest of the course will remain on schedule and be ready for use later this season.

The clubhouse, due to the poor condition it was left in, has been completely gutted on both floors, and is being “rebuilt” with a host of upgrades and improvements, along with several improvements to the building’s exterior. Portions of the building will see significant expansions — particularly the restaurant and banquet areas — the installation of all new kitchen equipment, upgrades to all lighting, audio-visual equipment and decor, entryways and more.

Issa, who is overseeing the building renovations, is confident the facility will transform into a “beautiful resource for golfers, as well as a family-friendly dining destination for the general public,” and will be open to the public later this year.

Bazzi is pleased with the progress being made with the facility.

“Warren Valley Golf Course and Banquet Center is well on its way to being one of the area’s greatest golfing, dining and entertainment facilities. When becoming mayor, one of the earliest goals I embraced was to bring this center back to the wonderful resource it once was – if not even better than before after it suffered from so many years of neglect.

“It has not been an easy task, but with the positive support we’ve received from some of our dedicated, forward-thinking officials, coupled with the hard work of many, we are well on our way – and the final results are in sight. With the many different offerings this facility will offer, I am confident we will have a facility that all residents – not just our golfers – can be proud of.”

For more information about golf course improvements, or to book tee times, go to https://warrenvalleydh.com.