Dearborn high schools planning Memorial Day ceremonies

By KATIE HETRICK

For the Times-Herald

DEARBORN — All three traditional public high schools in the Dearborn Public Schools are planning special events before Memorial Day to remember fallen soldiers from their schools.

All three events will take place in the morning of the week before Memorial Day, and all will honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for freedom. Visitors are welcome to attend the ceremonies.

Dearborn High School will hold its ceremony at 9 a.m. May 23 in the school auditorium. The event will include remarks from Douglas Radcliffe, a former U.S. Marine who now teaches at Dearborn High.

Students will also honor Dearborn High graduates and others who lost their lives in the service of their country, including James Huard who died in Vietnam and has a memorial on the school grounds.

Fordson High School will hold its Memorial Day Ceremony at 9 a.m. May 24 in the school auditorium.

Edsel Ford High School’s annual Memorial Day Rose Ceremony will take place at 7:50 a.m. May 25. Featured speakers will include Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, Supt Glenn Maleyko, Principal Rima Hassan and author Lisa Lark.

The event will also include music from the Edsel Ford Chamber Choir conducted by Geoffrey Kelm and will welcome distinguished guests from the Dearborn Allied War Veterans Council.

DPS will also be represented in the city’s Memorial Day Parade on May 29. Several schools will have bands performing in the parade, and some school-related groups will also participate.

School bands participating are: Edsel Ford High, directed by Sarah Broekhuizen; Stout Middle School, directed by Andrew Wolff; O.L. Smith Middle School, directed by Griffin Wojtowicz; Fordson High, directed by DanTaylor; STEM Middle School, directed by Nichole Hartrick; Dearborn High, directed by Brian McCloskey; and Bryant Middle School, directed by Matthew Kwiecien.

The Memorial Day Parade will start with a ceremonial funeral procession at 9:30 a.m.

This year’s parade will be held on Michigan Avenue in Downtown west Dearborn due to road construction. The parade will begin at Nowlin Street and move east to end on Brady Street at the Dearborn Historical Museum McFadden-Ross House.

For more information, go to https://cityofdearborn.org/memorialdayparade.