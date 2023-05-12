Dearborn woman appointed to state Middle Eastern American Affairs Commission

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – Lina Hourani-Harajli, chief operating officer of ACCESS, has been appointed to the Commission on Middle Eastern American Affairs by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The commission advises both the governor and the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity on issues relevant to Michigan’s Arabic and Chaldean communities. It also promotes cultural awareness and history, and works to empower, promote and advance Michigan’s Middle Eastern American communities.

Hourani-Harajli oversees ACCESS’ programing areas, which support more than 100 programs throughout diverse southeast Michigan communities.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting, business administration and finance from the University of Michigan-Dearborn.

Hourani-Harajli’s term runs through April 19, 2027, with the appointment subject to the advice and consent of the state Senate.