Dearborn hosts Pakistani, Palestinian protests

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – With warmer weather and rising political temperatures, protesters rallied April 10 for imprisoned former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, while Palestinian supporters marched April 13, calling for the release of activist Walid Daqqa.

The Wednesday protest, held at Henry Ford Centennial Library, 16301 Michigan Ave., called for the release of Khan, who was arrested May 9 by the Pakistani military.

The protesters also called for the restoration of democracy and free elections in Pakistan.

The Saturday rally began on the steps of City Hall Artspace Lofts, at the corner of Michigan Avenue and Schaefer Road, then marched north on Maple Street. They called for the release of Daqqa, a Palestinian activist and writer who has been imprisoned since 1986 for killing an Israeli soldier and whose condition is currently deteriorating due to a rare form of bone marrow cancer. The protesters claim Daqqa has been denied needed cancer treatments.

The protesters also called for better treatment of Palestinian prisoners, and for the United States to stop funding Israel until the Palestinian conflict is resolved.