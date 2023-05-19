Dearborn police seek assistance in locating missing juvenile

DEARBORN – Police are asking the public for assistance in locating a juvenile female who reportedly left her home and was last seen in the area of Carlysle and Telegraph during the early morning hours of May 16.

Arianna Burch is a 13-year-old female. She is approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds and has long braids that reach the middle of her back with blue beads on the ends. Burch also has braces on her teeth. She was last seen wearing teal colored pajama pants and a black shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2241. People wishing to remain anonymous, may contact CrimeStoppers at 800-SPEAKUP

“It is imperative that we come together to ensure this child’s safety and reunite her with her loved ones,” Police Chief Issa Shahin said. “While our officers search actively and diligently, we are asking the community’s assistance with any and all information that could help us locate her.”