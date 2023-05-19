Resident, non-resident pool tags available

DEARBORN – Dearborn’s outdoor pool season begins May 27 with the opening of Dunworth and Ford Woods Pools.

Dunworth Pool will offer open swimming weekdays from 4 to 7 p.m., and weekends and holidays from noon to 6 p.m. through June 15.

From June 16 to 18, Dunworth Pool will host the prestigious U.S.S. Swim Meet, and consequently, will not have open swimming these three days. Spectators are welcome.

Starting June 19, Dunworth Pool will feature open swimming daily from 1 to 8 p.m. and holidays from noon to 6 p.m.

Ford Woods Pool will offer open swimming weekdays from 4 to 7 p.m. and weekends and holidays from noon to 6 p.m. through June 16, and daily from 1 to 6 p.m. beginning June 17.

Open swimming will also be offered daily from 1-6 p.m. at Ten Eyck Pool starting Friday, June 16 and at Lapeer and Summer Stephens beginning Saturday, June 17.

Ford Woods, Lapeer, Summer Stephens and Ten Eyck Pools will close for the season at 6 p.m. Aug. 13.

From Aug. 14 to Sept. 4, Dunworth Pool will offer open swimming weekdays from 4 to 7 p.m. and weekends and holidays from noon to 6 p.m.

This schedule is subject to change. Some pools or portions of pools may close earlier. Check with the specific pool for more information concerning its schedule of operation.

All swimmers must either pay a daily admission fee or present a summer pool tag.

The daily admission fee for Dearborn residents age 14 is $10 at Dunworth; $8 at Ford Woods; and $5 at Lapeer, Summer Stephens and Ten Eyck. Proof of residency is required.

Non-resident admission fees are $15 at Dunworth; $12 Ford Woods; and $10 at Lapeer, Summer Stephens and Ten Eyck.

Six types of summer pool tags, good for admission to any of the outdoor pools during the 2023 summer pool season, are available at the service desk of the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center, 15801 Michigan Ave., weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Resident tags are free for ages 13 and under, $80 for ages 14-59, $60 for ages 60 and over, and $160 for families — two adults, ages 18 or over, and up to four children.

Non-resident tags are $185 for individuals, and $345 for families.

Summer swim tags must be sewn on to a swimsuit, towel, or beach bag prior to admittance. The city reserves the right to deny entry for improperly secured tags.

Pool tags are good for admittance to the outdoor pools only.

For further information, call 313-943-2857.