Long D-7 board meeting reinstates Mollett, puts Weeks on paid leave

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS – During a nearly four-hour-long District 7 School Board meeting, the trustees voted to reinstate Annapolis High School Principal Aaron Mollett and to place Supt. Ty Weeks on paid leave.

Mollett was placed on leave May 4 for reasons not released to the public.

The board moved to investigate Weeks after the Michigan Education Association, which represents several staff members in the school district, accused Weeks of Title IX violations, including attempts to harass and intimidate teachers and support staff, and of unfair labor practices.

Mollett was reinstated following a motion by Trustee Mary Beth Beltowski, effective May 18 through the end of the school year, at which time the board will decide if further action is warranted. Voting in favor were Trustees Nadia Nasir, Leslie Windless and Tawyna Sterlini, and Beltowski. Voting against the measure was Trustee Derek Wall. Trustees Hamzah Abusalah and Latanya Gater abstained.

Weeks was placed on paid leave, effective immediately, while possible Title IX violations and one civil rights complaint are investigated. The motion was made by Windless. Voting in favor were Nasir, Beltowski, Windless and Sterlini, with Gater, Wall and Abusalah abstaining.

The school district issued a statement thanking the staff, students and parents who expressed concerns about the direction of the school district. The letter also noted that the board had a lot of information to gather prior to making any decisions needed for the district moving forward.

Community activist and D-7 parent Rachel LaPointe said she was proud of the students and staff who made their voices heard.

“Mr. Mollett is treasured by so many and the kids at the high school clearly need their principal right now,” she said. “We were able to see democracy in action in Dearborn Heights.”

LaPointe thanked the school board members who listened to their constituents and reflected the opinions voiced with their resultant vote.

“This is just the start of a lot of work we need to do as a district, and I have great hope that our community can really show off the D-7 difference to everyone,” she said.