Arson attempt made on exterior of Wyandotte PD building

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE – A 51-year-old Allen Park man was arrested during the early morning hours of May 23 after an alleged arson attempt at the police station, 2015 Biddle Ave.

Deputy Police Chief Archie Hamilton said that at 1:45 a.m. May 23 a man with anti-law enforcement views attempted to set fire to the exterior of the building, after which he fled on foot.

He said police officers and detectives were able to identify and track down and arrest a suspect within a few hours.

Hamilton said that when the man was taken into custody, he verbally announced his anti-law enforcement sentiments.

The deputy police chief said he expects felony charges to be authorized soon.

“Our detective bureau did an amazing job uncovering the identity of this perpetrator despite having very little evidence at the scene,” Hamilton said. “Sgt. Ken Groat and Detective Joe Carr undoubtedly prevented future crimes by way of their relentless effort to ensure this dangerous individual was taken off the street.”