Downriver Community Conference to receive $3 million for Brownfield cleanup

The Downriver Community Conference will receive $3 million in supplemental funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to support the cleanup and repurposing of Brownfield sites, U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-6th District) announced.

In addition to the $13 million in Environmental Protection Agency funds already awarded, the DCC Brownfield Coalition Brownfield Revolving Loan Fund has been selected to receive the additional $3 million through the BIL because it has a high-performing RLF program with significantly depleted funds. The RLF program has made loans or subgrants leading to 38 cleanup projects that are either completed or in progress.

Potential projects are highlighted for use of the BIL funding including the Mill Street Project in Ecorse and the Zug Island Project in River Rouge. The BIL funding will extend the capacity of the program to provide funding for more cleanups in the most underserved areas in 20 Downriver communities Downriver and in Washtenaw, Monroe and Lenawee counties.

“The Downriver Community Conference is managing one of the most robust and effective Brownfield programs in the country, as evidenced by the consistent strong federal funding they receive,” Dingell said. “Cleaning up, restoring, and redeveloping Brownfield sites stimulates economic investment and jobs in our communities and improves quality of life for residents. These funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will support the DCC’s continued work to make Downriver safer, healthier, and more vibrant.”

“Thank you, EPA, for your continued support for the Downriver Community Conference Brownfield Coalition,” DCC Executive Director James Perry said. “This supplemental RLF grant award is another huge win for our area and supports the hard work we are doing on Brownfields to turn ‘blight sites’ to ‘bright sites.’”