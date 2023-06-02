37th Annual DATA Awards honor high school thespians

Local theater lovers gathered May 23 for the Dearborn Area Theater Association’s 37th annual DATA Awards, which honored achievement in high school theater and recognized area adult thespians with induction into the Theatre Hall of Fame.

Held in Dearborn High School’s Valentine Auditorium, Greg Viscomi and Graham Dallas served as co-hosts.

The show featured scenes of each of the participating high schools’ recent musicals, including “I See Stars” from Dearborn High’s production of “Mean Girls;” “Bikini Bottom Day” from Crestwood’s “Spongebob the Musical;” a medley from Divine Child’s “Music Man” and “The Ballad of Sweeney Todd” from Edsel Ford’s production of “Sweeney Todd.”

Six high school seniors received DATA scholarships: Michael Bush of DCHS, Ali Fawaz of CHS, Moogie Fawaz of EFHS, Harry Krafchak of CHS, Madelyn Lukey of DHS and Natalie Nikolajevs of DCHS.

A complete list of all of the nominations and awards is available on the Dearborn Area Theatre Association Facebook page.

The high school student DATA awards include adjudicated acting awards and recognition for significant technical theater achievement.

The Outstanding Achievement Awards for acting went to:

Featured Actress in a Play: Sukayna Bazzi and Abier Saad of DHS for their shared role in “Twelve Angry Jurors.”

Featured Actor in a Play: Carl Littlejohn for CHS for “Peter and the Starcatcher.”

Featured Actress in a Musical: Natalie Nikolajevs for DCHS for “Godspell.”

Featured Actor in a Musical: Moogie Fawaz for EFHS for “Sweeney Todd – School Edition.”

Lead Actress in a Play: Charlotte Karoub for DHS for “Twelve Angry Jurors.”

Lead Actor in a Play: Ali Nachar for CHS for “Peter and the Starcatcher.”

Lead Actress in a Musical: Selah Brace for EFHS for “Sweeney Todd – School Edition.”

Lead Actor in a Musical: A tie, shared by Damien Deluca of CHS for “Spongebob the Musical” and Ryan Furchi and Julius Owen for their shared role in the DHS production of “Mean Girls – High School Version.”

Student Direction of a Musical Number or Monologue: Julius Owens and Abier Saad for DHS for “Therapy.”

Student Direction of a Scene: Sukayna Bazzi for DHS for “Jurors.”

Ensemble – Play: CHS “Peter and the Starcatcher.”

Ensemble – Musical: CHS “Spongebob the Musical.”

The Outstanding Student Design Awards recognize achievement for stage production and stage management, and for those who have taken on adult production responsibilities.

Crestwood’s Olivia Sanchez was honored for her stage management for both “Peter and the Starcatcher” and for “Spongebob the Musical.”

Ten Dearborn High School students were recognized for technical theater achievements: For “Twelve Angry Jurors” Willow Anderson and Julius Owen for stage management and Thomas Besek for properties; for “Mean Girls” Sukayna Bazzi and Ava Nasser for makeup design, Thomas Besek for properties and Arlo Molenda for stage management; and for the Student Directed Scenes Hadi Beydoun and Erik Giedeman for lighting design, and Savannah Capote and Lila Ryan for stage management.

Three Divine Child students were recognized for technical theater achievements: Michael Bush for lighting design for both “Godspell” and “The Music Man,” Leah Katers for property design for “Godspell,” and Allison Paluszewski for stage management for “The Music Man” and property design for “Godspell.”

Two Edsel Ford High School students, Dalia Nedzinska and Emmy Wolinski, were recognized for stage management for “Death by Chocolate” and “Sweeney Todd.”

Local adult theater aficionados Jennifer Schofield McPherson and Wayne David Parker were inducted into the local theater hall of fame, joining 68 other past honorees.

Other adult honorees include: Cayla Kolbusz and Graham Dallas of CHS for Outstanding Direction of a Play for “Peter and the Starcatcher” and “Outstanding Direction of a Musical” for “Spongebob the Musical;” Outstanding Lighting Design for Matt Woldanski for CHS’s “Peter and the Starcatcher;” Outstanding Property Design to Dani Bartley for CHS “Peter and the Starcatcher;” and a tie for Outstanding Costume Design for Diane Kaplan and Lasca Smith for CHS’s “Spongebob the Musical” and for Rachel Nikolajevs for DCHS “The Music Man.”

Also, Cayla Kolbusz and Dilyse McAllister for Outstanding Makeup Design for CHS “Spongebob the Musical;” Nick Gladowski for Outstanding Sound Design for “Peter and the Starcatcher;” and a tie for Outstanding Scenic Design, for Sean Greimel for EFHS’s “Sweeney Todd” and for Matt Woldanski and Sean Mason for CHS for “Peter and the Starcatcher.”

Also, Bob Bush and Paul Abbott of DCHS for Outstanding Orchestral Direction for “Godspell;” Mina Haidi of CHS for Outstanding Choreography for “Spongebob the Musical;” Jennifer Pegouske of DHS for Outstanding Musical Direction for “Mean Girls – high school version;” and Cayla Kolbusz as producer for CHS for Outstanding Play, “Peter and the Starcatcher” and Outstanding Musical, “Spongebob the Musical.”