Luckiest person in Michigan: Wyandotte player wins second huge Michigan Lottery prize

WYANDOTTE – A Wyandotte man might be the luckiest person in Michigan after he won a second huge prize from the Michigan Lottery.

Ronald Durham, 64, matched the five white balls drawn May 2 – 29-30-34-46-48 – to win $25,000 a year for life playing the Lucky for Life. He bought the winning ticket at 7-Eleven, 12990 Fort St. in Southgate.

It was Durham’s second big Lottery prize in less than 10 years. In 2014, he won a $250,000 jackpot playing the Lottery’s Keno! game.

“I play Lucky For Life every day and I always check the numbers online after the drawing,” Durham said. “I checked the winning numbers as usual in the morning, and when I saw I won $25,000 a year for life, I was shocked.

“In 2014, I won a $250,000 Keno! prize, so it’s hard to believe I’ve won another big prize less than 10 years later. I feel like the luckiest person in Michigan.”

Durham went to Lottery headquarters recently to claim his prize. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of $390,000 rather than annuity payments of $25,000 a year for life. With his winnings, he plans to travel and then save the remainder.

For $2 per play, Lucky For Life gives Lottery players a chance to win prizes ranging from $3 to a lifetime of cash.

To win the game’s top prize of $1,000 a day for life, players must match all five winning numbers ranging from 1 to 48, plus one Lucky Ball ranging from 1 to 18. Players who match all five winning numbers, but not the Lucky Ball, will win $25,000 a year for life.

Drawings take place at 10:38 p.m. seven days a week. Tickets may be purchased at Lottery retailers across the state and online at MichiganLottery.com.