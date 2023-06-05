Wyandotte parents file lawsuit opposing cell tower on Washington Elementary

Judge grants temporary restraining order to prevent tower start up

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE – Parents concerned about the placement of a 5G cell tower atop Washington Elementary School filed a lawsuit June 1 seeking the tower’s removal and preventing its planned June startup.

Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Adel Harb granted a motion for a temporary restraining order on June 2, which prohibits T-Mobile from activating the cell tower until further notice from the court.

A 10 a.m. June 12 hearing will determine whether the order will stay in place while the case is being heard.

The suit, brought by Wyandotte attorney and Washington School parent Joshua Castmore and by Robert Berg of Scarsdale, N.Y., on behalf of Kathryn Teets, Lisa Beck and Melissa Waara, list multiple defendants, including the Wyandotte School District and Board of Education, the city of Wyandotte, Mayor Robert DeSana, T-Mobile, former Supt. Catherine Cost, Wyandotte Public Schools Business Manager Ken Laub, City Engineer Jesus Plasencia, retired City Engineer Gregory Mayhew and past and current school board members.

Castmore said June 2 that while it feels like this is the end of a long battle, it is really just the beginning.

“This is truly David versus Goliath,” he said. “Luckily, we have the support of an incredible community and one of the country’s best attorneys on our side.”

Castmore said he is proud of all the work that has been accomplished in the past six months.

“We know we have a lot of work ahead of us, but it was important for the citizens of Wyandotte, students, parents, teachers and staff of Washington Elementary to get this win,” he said.

Castmore said to his knowledge, school district officials have not publicly commented on the suit. No response had been posted on the district’s website prior to press time.

Castmore said T-Mobile first contacted the school board, Laub and Cost in 2017 to place a cell tower on the chimney of Washington Elementary School for $1,000 per month plus $150 a month for utilities with a non-cancelable lease and a 30-year T-Mobile renewable option.

The parent concerns with the tower focus on the radiation-emitting antennas on the roof of the elementary school, which are in close proximity to classrooms and the school playground.

The suit also alleges that T-Mobile duped Mayhew into illegally issuing a building permit and certificate of occupancy.

Castmore contends that Wyandotte’s zoning ordinance forbids wireless communications facilities from being located in residential zoning districts, except for municipally-owned or controlled properties.

He contends the city engineer thought the installation was exempt because it was being placed on an existing structure, but because it was new wireless communications equipment, it was not exempt.

For copies of the lawsuit and other court documents, and to follow the lawsuit progress, go to the Facebook page Wyandotte parents and community for responsible cell tower placement.