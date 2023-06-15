Mayor, City Council celebrate centenarian Marjorie Putek

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

LINCOLN PARK – Mayor Michael Higgins, City Clerk Kerry Kehrer and the City Council congratulated centenarian Marjorie Putek during the June 5 council meeting for reaching her milestone 100th birthday.

Putek attended with three generations of her family: her son, Chester Putek of Lincoln Park, her granddaughter, Heather Cotrell of Taylor and her great-granddaughter Hannah Baez and her husband, Carlos Baez, of Taylor.

Kehrer said Marjorie Putek served as a city election worker for many years.

“She’s a remarkable woman and she worked with us for a long, long time,” she said.

Kehrer said Putek has lived in Lincoln Park since 1947 and is the mother of five, grandmother of 14 and great-grandmother of 17, and has served as an election inspector for many years.

“She has been a bedrock to her family by encouraging them to excel in any endeavor they undertake,” she said. “Her family and friends wish to honor her on this special occasion for her caring, sharing spirit, for her command of respect and for her guidepost of respect all her life.”

Kehrer said the mayor and city officials wished her the best and many more years, and the mayor presented her with a key of the city.

Putek jokingly asked the mayor if the key opened the city’s safe.

“If you haven’t heard, there’s nothing in the safe,” Higgins joked back.

Putek said it’s been a wonderful city for her to live in for a long time.

“I’ve worked with a lot of voters and elections, and you are doing really good,” she said to Kehrer, amid steady applause.