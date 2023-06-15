Wyandotte’s Bark on Biddle is doggone fun

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE – Dogs of all sizes and the people who love them filled Bishop Park along the riverfront June 2, 3 and 4 for the city’s annual Bark of Biddle canine celebration.

Water sprinklers and wading pools let both two- and four-legged friends keep cool, while The Foam Factory provided good clean fun in a bubble-filled enclosure.

Vendors offered unique canine accessories and snacks, while food trucks catered to the human appetites while live music played on a nearby stage.

The event featured costume and trick contests, a puppy run, a smooch your pooch event and a hairball competition.

Breed-specific challenges included races for Wiener dogs, Pugs, Corgis and Chihuahuas.

In addition, Discs Dogs of Michigan showed off their catching and retrieving skills.