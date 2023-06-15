Times-Herald and Sunday Times Newspapers

Wyandotte’s Bark on Biddle is doggone fun

Pooches were plentiful June 4 during Wyandotte’s Bark on Biddle.

 

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE – Dogs of all sizes and the people who love them filled Bishop Park along the riverfront June 2, 3 and 4 for the city’s annual Bark of Biddle canine celebration. 

Water sprinklers and wading pools let both two- and four-legged friends keep cool, while The Foam Factory provided good clean fun in a bubble-filled enclosure. 

Vendors offered unique canine accessories and snacks, while food trucks catered to the human appetites while live music played on a nearby stage. 

The event featured costume and trick contests, a puppy run, a smooch your pooch event and a hairball competition. 

Breed-specific challenges included races for Wiener dogs, Pugs, Corgis and Chihuahuas.

In addition, Discs Dogs of Michigan showed off their catching and retrieving skills.

Disc Dogs of Michigan (above and below) show off their catching and retrieving skills June 4 during Wyandotte’s Bark on Biddle.

 

 

The Foam Factory provided good clean fun June 4 during Wyandotte’s Bark on Biddle.

 

Sprinklers provided a fun way for both two- and four-legged attendees to cool off June 4 during Wyandotte’s Bark on Biddle.

 

Live musical performances provided entertainment June 4 during Wyandotte’s Bark on Biddle.

 