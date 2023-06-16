Adams announced as new Dearborn Library director

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – Minnesota native and Wayne State and Eastern Michigan graduate Betty Adams was named the new Dearborn Library director at the June 8 City Council Committee of the Whole meeting.

Deputy Library Director Julie Schaefer has been serving as the interim library director since Maryanne Bartles retired late last summer.

Adams earned a bachelor’s degree in Language, Literature and Writing from Eastern Michigan University and a master’s degree in Library and Information Science, with an archival administration certificate, from Wayne State University.

Adams served as the library director for the West Fargo Public Library in North Dakota from June 2022 to the present time. Before that she served as the library director for the Leanna Hicks Public Library in Inkster from August 2020 to April 2022, serving during the pandemic.

Adams has also worked for libraries at WSU, Washtenaw Community College and in Garden City. She also served for a year as an elementary age English teacher in South Korea.