Masonic Lodge donates bulletproof K-9 vest

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

RIVERVIEW – Recognition for the donation of a bulletproof vest for K-9 Officer Blue occurred at the June 5 Riverview City Council meeting with members of the Lincoln Park Architect University Masonic Lodge.

A check for $875 was presented to Riverview Police Chief John Allen, Sgt. Bruce Herrick and K-9 Officer Blue during a Nov. 10 dinner meeting, and the vest itself was received about two months ago.

Herrick said the lodge seeks to find worthy causes to support.

“Lucky for us, they chose us to help with something we needed, to help us with Blue and keep him safe while he is doing his job,” he said. “So, we are really thankful that they chose us for their cause this time.”

Herrick said Blue has been on duty for almost three years and is trained to detect narcotic odor and human scent, and to track people.

Herrick and Blue train with master trainers and other K-9 officers from surrounding counties at K-9 Academy Training Facility in Taylor every Wednesday for a full day to keep up on their training.

“We make sure that our dogs are sharp and we’re sharp as well,” he said.

Herrick said that K-9 officers usually serve for seven to nine years at the most.

“That kind of leaves a little bit of time for them to have a retirement and be a pet at the end,” he said. “They are our partners, they help us and they do things that we can’t and are really valuable to the department not only for that stuff, but also for PR and getting out in the community, because most people love dogs.”