Taylor approves Lange Park ARPA grant project

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TAYLOR – Lange Park will receive $1.05 million in upgrades, including a new playscape, three pavilions, benches and an 18-hole disc golf course thanks to an American Rescue Plan Act grant.

The upgrades for the park, west of Beech Daly Road and north of Eureka Road, were unanimously approved at the May 16 City Council meeting, with the bid awarded to Penchura LLC of Brighton.

In addition to the playscape, and the disc golf course, the park will add three 24-foot-by-24-foot roofed pavilions with site furnishings, including 12 benches, 18 tables (six of which will accommodate people with disabilities) and 19 steel 32-gallon waste receptacles.

The playground will use engineered wood fiber in fall zones and will be ADA accessible. Bidders were encouraged to use “green” construction methods and materials by the city.

A playscape element designed for 5- to 12-year-olds will include a minimum of 10 play events with a 70-child capacity.

A six-swing set will include a two double-seat, including an Inclusive ADA Swing Seat and a face-to-face parent-child dual seat, plus four belt seats.

A tot swing will include two seats on a T-frame.

A spinner for 2- to 12-year-olds, with a nine-child minimum capacity, will also be part of the playscape, as will a freestanding, double-curved, over-under double slide.

For 2- to five-year-olds, the playscape will include a playhouse and two themed rockers.

The playscape will also feature a zipline track and a tower-climbing element.