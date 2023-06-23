Inkster man shot at Taylor park following memorial gathering

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TAYLOR – An Inkster man was shot in the back the evening of June 21 at Northwest Park, south of Van Born Road and four blocks west of Beech Daly Road.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was treated and released.

A group of about 150 people had initially gathered at the park for a memorial service for a young child who had recently died.

When a fight broke out, an unknown person fired a gun. Law enforcement officers were unable to identify the shooter, as no one in the group would offer witness statements or cooperate with the investigation.

Taylor and Dearborn Heights police officers and the Michigan State Police responded to the scene.