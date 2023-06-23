Taylor man charged in girlfriend’s shooting death

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TAYLOR – A man who flagged down a Michigan State Police officer the evening of June 20 and confessed to killing his girlfriend was arraigned June 23 for her murder and remains in custody.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Nickolas Shawn Cannon, 42, of Taylor with first degree premeditated murder, domestic violence – third offense, and two counts of felony firearm in the death of Lakeshia Smith, 38, of Detroit.

He was arraigned before 23rd District Court Judge Joseph Slaven.

Cannon was at a gas station near Goddard and Telegraph roads about 5:30 p.m. June 20 when he waved to a MSP trooper and said he had shot and killed his girlfriend at the Tel-Wick Inn near Telegraph and Wick roads.

Shortly after, Smith was found dead in the motel from a single gunshot wound to her forehead.

Cannon said the two were engaged in a verbal argument that escalated, during which he produced and fired a handgun at Smith, killing her.

Cannon faces a probable cause conference July 3, with a July 10 preliminary examination of the evidence against him.