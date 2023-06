By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TRENTON — A 2019 Jayco Octane camping trailer was reported to have been vandalized June 6 while it had been parked at a storage yard in the 4000 block of West Jefferson Avenue.

The complainant said a window screen next to the entry door was damaged, with the window left open. She said it appeared that someone had been living inside the camper. She said she had last seen the camper undamaged in late January.