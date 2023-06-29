Downriver Cruiser cited for taunting officers

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE — A man at the Downriver Cruise on Fort Street, who was on the lawn near the Sonic Drive-In the night of June 24, was cited for disturbing the peace after he repeatedly taunted police officers by operating his remote-controlled model car near them in the driver lanes of Fort Street.

The man did this while police officers were trying to get people out of the roadway and safely back onto the grass during the cruise.

The remote-controlled car was confiscated and the man was given a court date.