Headline performers announced for 2023 Dearborn Homecoming Festival

Tenille Arts, Natasha Bedingfield and the Jody Raffoul Band to perform

DEARBORN – Canadian rockers Jody Raffoul Band, chart-topping pop artist Natasha Bedingfield and country musician Tenille Arts will be the headline artists at the city’s Homecoming festival Aug. 4 to 6 at Ford Field Park.

The Jody Raffoul Band, veterans of city-sponsored events — including July 1 at the Camp Dearborn 75th anniversary celebration — will take to the festival Main Stage at 8:45 p.m. Aug. 4; Natasha Bedingfield will perform at 9 p.m. Aug. 5; and Tenille Arts will close out the festival with a performance beginning at 8:45 p.m. Aug. 6.

The festival’s full musical schedule, including lineups for Main Stage support, the Cultural Pavilion Stage and the Kids Stage, will be announced soon, city officials said. Further festival information can be found at dearbornhomecoming.com.

About Jody Raffoul

Jody Raffoul may originally be from a small town in southern Ontario, but his diverse career as a working class pop-rock singer and songwriter has continued to put him in the spotlight in the United States. Raffoul is the father of Interscope artist Billy Raffoul and Atlantic artist Peter Raffoul.

Already a reliable “critic’s pick” in the Detroit region, Jody Raffoul performs over 200 shows a year and has opened for artists including Collective Soul, Nickelback, Counting Crows, and most recently, Bon Jovi. After releasing “9 Wigle Street, Lemington, Ontario” in 2018 and “Bamoré” in 2019, Raffoul is currently working on his seventh studio album.

About Natasha Bedingfield

Originally from New Zealand, Natasha Bedingfield grew up in southeast London, where she and her siblings were raised around music, and when she left university to sign with BMG everything changed.

Ever since the Grammy-nominated multi-platinum singer made her solo debut in 2004, Bedingfield has been one of the world’s most inspiring and innovative female singer-songwriters. With five albums under her belt, over 14 million albums sold and a diverse set of collaborations with artists such as Nicki Minaj, Big Sean, Sean Kingston, Brandy, Rascal Flatts, Lifehouse and Lang Lang, her artistic breadth is unmatched.

Hits like “Unwritten,” “These Words,” “Pocketful of Sunshine,” “Single,” “Soulmate” and “Love Like This” topped international charts. “Unwritten,” in particular, continues to be an anthem for so many around the world — and widely hailed as the unofficial commencement song at graduations.

Bedingfield has had more than 20 of her songs used in films. Most recently, and proving that a great song is timeless, “Unwritten” enjoyed a resurgence as a TikTok challenge in 2021, garnering an MTV Award nomination. In 2021 she performed as “Pepper” in “The Masked Singer” Fox television show, and as she continues to write and record new music, plan tours, speak about climate change.

About Tenille Arts

In a world of dreams, Tenille Arts has seen more come true in the last couple of years than even she could have imagined – hit singles, critical acclaim, major tours, awards, and now a hit duet with one of her idols. She signed with new label Dreamcatcher Artists early this year, and the company’s first release was “Jealous of Myself.” Superstar singer LeAnn Rimes caught wind of the song and joined Arts on an exquisite duet version.

She released the ground-breaking Love, Heartbreak, & Everything in Between collection, which yielded the No. 1 hit “Somebody Like That.” The single is certified platinum in the United States and made history as the first No. 1 country single written, produced and performed by an all-female cast. Arts wrote the song with Allison Cruz and Alex Kline, and Kline produced the track “Somebody Like That.”

Arts was inducted into the prestigious CMT Next Women of Country Class of 2021 and named one of the five 2021 CRS New Faces of Country Music. She was nominated for the ACM New Female Artist of the Year, iHeartRadio Music Awards Best New Country Artist. Her “Back Then, Right Now” single led to CMT Music Awards nominations for Female Video of the Year and Breakthrough Video of the Year.