Repeat drunken driver causes crash

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TAYLOR —A 41-year-old Detroit man with two prior drunken driving convictions was charged with felony operating under the influence the night of June 10 after he ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle at Van Born Road and Monroe Boulevard.

When a police officer approached, the man was unsteady on his feet, exuded the odor of intoxicants, had slurred speech and appeared to be confused. He admitted to drinking earlier that day.

The man failed two of three standardized field sobriety tests and refused to perform a preliminary breath test.

A driver who pulled over after witnessing the accident said she saw the man pour out a bottle of liquor on the side of the road. A police officer found an empty bottle of tequila on the ground at the spot identified by the witness, near a baggie of suspected marijuana.

The woman whose vehicle was struck by the man said she was driving south on Monroe Street through a green light when the other driver, who was on Van Born, struck her vehicle. She was evaluated at the scene by first responders and declined to be transported to a hospital.

The man was taken into custody, and a warrant was obtained for a blood draw. Further investigation indicated that his driver’s license was revoked and he had two outstanding arrest warrants with the city of Taylor.