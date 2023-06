By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TAYLOR —A manager of Claire’s at Southland Mall reported June 9 that she suspects a former employee, a 32-year-old Taylor woman, of stealing $7,622 in cash from the store from March 26 through May 31 by walking out with it in bank deposit bags.

She said the accusation was based on a loss prevention team investigation. The employee in question, who was terminated, has blocked telephone calls from her former employer.