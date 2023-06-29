Swerving motorist arrested for drunken driving

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

RIVERVIEW — A 24-year-old Riverview woman was arrested for drunken driving at about 3 a.m. June 18 when a police officer initiated a traffic stop after seeing a woman in a black Jeep Compass swerving in and out of her lane of traveling while driving west on Sibley Road.

The woman turned north onto Shenandoah Drive and narrowly avoided hitting several parked cars before pulling her vehicle over for the traffic stop.

The driver admitted to having several mixed drinks earlier, and was unable to complete some of the standardized field sobriety tests.

A preliminary breath test was administered, and the woman had a blood-alcohol content of 0.148, nearly twice the 0.08 limit for legally drunk in Michigan.

The woman was handcuffed, searched and taken into custody, while her vehicle was impounded and towed. She was taken to the police station for booking, where she was held and cited for operating while intoxicated.