Woman victimized by identity thieves

TRENTON — A woman who was trying to deactivate her Amazon Prime video account on June 9 searched for website to do so, and ended up being victimized by identity thieves, who ultimately drained $2,250 from her checking account.

The woman said she thought she reached an amazon.com website, and called a customer service number provided. She said she gave her driver’s license number and checking account number to the person who answered the phone.

Soon afterward, she discovered that $2,000 was missing from her checking account, with a notation that it was sent to “Bitcoin.” She then tried to find a Bitcoin website and called a customer service number provided, which directed her to a second identity thief, who removed $250 from her checking account.

She was given an identity theft packet and advised to monitor her credit reports for additional fraud.