Businesses holding special events during Telegraph Cruise need to file for permit

TAYLOR — Any business planning a special event around the 2023 Telegraph Cruise, planned for 9 a.m.-9 p.m. July 22, should first file a Special Event Application with the city.

The Special Event Application is available digitally or can be obtained by visiting the Customer Service Desk at City Hall, 23555 Goddard Road, during regular business hours. Holding a special event without a permit risks shutdown and ticketing. If you have questions about holding an event, call 734-287-6550 and talk with a representative of the Customer Service Department.

Hot rods, classic cars and spectators from throughout southeast Michigan converge on Telegraph Road for the annual cruise in July each year. Police ask cruise-goers to note the following:

• No mini-bikes, golf carts or four-wheelers are allowed

Tents will be installed and staffed by Taylor Police along the route.

• Taylor police and the city of Taylor post signs clearly defining criminal violations.

• Police have a “zero tolerance” policy with items thrown into roadway.

• No “burn outs” by vehicles are allowed and will be ticketed.

• Key side streets will be closed.

• At the end of the day, Telegraph will be closed to north- and southbound traffic.

• Police use outside agencies for assistance during the cruise.

• A plain clothes party patrol controls any problems in the crowd.

Spanning the communities of Taylor, Dearborn Heights, Dearborn and Redford Township, the event draws thousands of fans. Car club members and classic vehicle owners alike are encouraged to display their wares along Telegraph Road.

Several business owners and operators along the corridor make their parking lots available to cruisers and spectators, while others are hosting other cruise-related events. Many businesses hold special events throughout the day.

Originally the Telegraph Tomorrow Classic Car Cruise, it was named for the Telegraph Tomorrow Association that worked to improve and promote the U.S. 24 (Telegraph Road) corridor.