Dearborn Fire Department receives $800,000 FEMA grant

Funding will assist with new equipment, training

DEARBORN – The Fire Department is a recipient of a highly competitive Federal Emergency Management Agency grant award for first responders. The $876,451 Assistance to Firefighters grant received will be used for new equipment and training and will provide important resources for Fire Department personnel.

The federal funds will be utilized to purchase replacement air packs firefighters utilize to breathe when extinguishing fires and working in hazardous environments. Additional funds will be utilized for training courses for personnel in technical rescue, health and safety, and rapid intervention training.

The grant was awarded on the merits of the city’s request and the new equipment will include personal protective equipment, facepieces, harnesses and backpacks, and air cylinders.

The Fire Department has received 22 million in federal and state grants since 2011.

“We are pleased to be the recipient of this much-needed federal grant that will allow us to purchase vital equipment for the safety of our firefighters and provide training in the latest safety, rescue, and training courses,” Fire Chief Joseph Murray said. “We are grateful for this grant and the help it will provide to our team and community.”

According to information from FEMA, the Assistance to Firefighters Grant, established in 2001, “has helped firefighters and other first responders obtain critically needed resources necessary for protecting the public and emergency personnel from fire and related hazards.”

As of June 2, FEMA has issued more than 2,000 AFG grants totaling more than $414 million to fire departments across the country.