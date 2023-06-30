Former Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Deziel dies

DEARBORN – Former Police Chief Ronald F. Deziel, 75, of Gibraltar died June 16 at Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital due to complications from pulmonary fibrosis.

He leaves his mother, Beatrice Deziel; his wife, Luanne M. Deziel; daughter, Christine D. LaPointe (Keith); son, David J. Deziel (Sara); granddaughters Ellery LaPointe and Breelyn Lapointe; grandson London P. Deziel; sisters Lisa Deziel and Barbara Jorgensen (Povl); and brothers Paul Deziel (Ann) and Peter Deziel (Kiki).

He was predeceased by his father, David A. Deziel.

No service will be held.

For more information, go to legacy.com/us/obituaries/name/ronald-deziel-obituary?id=52261462.