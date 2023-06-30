Military to close for continued bridge work in from July 5-10

DEARBORN – Military Street between Morley and Alexandrine will close from July 5 to 10 for cleaning and sealing the concrete bridge railing, as weather permits.

This is a continuing part of the city’s plans for its bridge rehabilitation project.

The project is expected to be complete, weather permitting, allowing this intersection to be reopen by July 10. Detour signage will be placed.

The construction work is being conducted by Z Contractors Inc.

See the city’s social media platforms for additional updates and information as the project proceeds @DearbornGov.