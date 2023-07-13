Crystal meth and crack cocaine seized

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — A 57-year-old Wyandotte man was arrested the night of July 5 for delivering and manufacturing methamphetamines, and a 38-year-old Rockwood woman was arrested for loitering where drugs are sold.

Police officers learned that a significant amount of crystal meth was being distributed in the 300 block of Biddle Avenue, and after gathering evidence, they were granted a search warrant for the residence.

Upon entry, police officers encountered the man smoking crack cocaine, and a large amount of meth and crack cocaine were found and seized.

The man had multiple past convictions for operating a meth lab and for possessing and distributing crystal methamphetamine.

Deputy Police Chief Archie Hamilton praised the quick and thorough work of the police officers.

“The patrol officers collected evidence, interviewed addicts and identified the origin where the crystal methamphetamines were being distributed,” he said. “The detective bureau put all the puzzle pieces together and worked with the prosecutor’s office to quickly obtain a search warrant and dismantle this drug operation.”