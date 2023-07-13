Repeat drunken driver arrested

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — A 25-year-old Dearborn man was arrested the night of July 9 for resisting and obstructing police and for his second operating while intoxicated offense.

A traffic stop was initiated when the man was seen driving 52 mph in a 35-mph zone on northbound Biddle Avenue near Ford Avenue. The man’s driver’s license had expired, he had no vehicle insurance and he displayed obvious signs of intoxication.

A preliminary breath test was administered, and the man had a blood-alcohol content nearly three times the 0.08 limit for legally drunk in Michigan.

The man, who was taken into custody, was hostile and uncooperative with the police officers, banged his head against the partition in the squad car, and accused the officers of ruining his life.

During the booking process at the police station, he refused to submit to another breath test, so a search warrant was obtained for a blood draw. He was then taken to the hospital for the bloodwork, where he continued to be uncooperative and vulgar in his interactions with the medical professionals.

Deputy Police Chief Archie Hamilton commended the police officers for removing a man who was a risk to others from the roadway.

“This man wanted to blame everyone else for his shortcomings,” Hamilton said. “He failed to blame the only person who has control over these issues – himself.”