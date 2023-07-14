Former Heights councilmember launches mayoral recall petition drive

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS – Former City Councilmember Zouher Abdel-Hak launched a recall petition drive July 7 against Mayor Bill Bazzi, citing his suspension of the city’s Act 78 police and fire civil service commission.

Abdel-Hak believes that Bazzi, who dismissed Police Chief Mark Meyers in February 2022, disregarded the commission’s March 2022 finding that Meyers should be reinstated.

Abdel-Hak is running for city council, and served as the city’s treasurer in the past.

Meyers’ contention was that he was hired under Act 78, and it continued to represent him throughout his career with the Police Department.

Bazzi operated under the premise that the police chief was an appointment that he, as mayor, could make or terminate without cause.

In a Dec. 2 memo to commissioners Steven Lobkovich, Steven Popp and Raed Mourad of the city’s Act 78 civil service commission, Bazzi states that he could find no records confirming that the city adopted the Public Act 78 of 1935, and suspended the commission effective immediately.

The mayor subsequently hired Jerrod Hart as police chief, Joseph Thomas as police commissioner and Paul D. Vanderplow and Kevin Swope as directors without utilizing the city’s Act 78 civil service commission.

The recall petition was received by City Clerk Lynne Senia. Next it must be approved by the Wayne County Election Commission. If it is approved, the mayor can then exercise an appeal. If the petition is allowed to go forward, 4,500 valid signatures of registered Dearborn Heights voters must be obtained to get the petition on the ballot, with the November election likely being the earliest possible opportunity.