Wyandotte Council approves collaboration with Great Lakes Way trails

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE – The City Council unanimously approved a collaboration agreement with the Great Lakes Way trails system July 10 and authorized the mayor and city clerk to execute the agreement.

The Great Lakes Way is an interconnected stretch of 160 miles of land trails and 156 miles of freshwater trails that run from Lake Erie in Toledo to Lake Huron in Port Huron.

The collaboration, which was presented to the council by Community and Economic Development and Downtown Development Director Joe Gruber, is a branding and marketing effort championed by the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan with the goal of promoting recreation, economic development and the region’s quality of life.

With its position on the waterfront, Wyandotte is an ideal candidate to join in the trail system’s advocacy.

It is also in sync with the city’s goals to promote its heritage and the wise use of its waterfront recreational areas.

The southeast Michigan coastline begins at the southern end of Lake Huron and continues through the St. Clair River, Lake St. Clair and the Detroit River, which then flows into Lake Erie.

Native Americans were drawn to Michigan because of its vast water resources. The waterways established Detroit as an important port city and later helped establish the region as an automotive industry leader. Today, the waterways also offer recreational and educational opportunities.

Twenty years ago, the CFSEM’s GreenWays initiative helped create a network of more than 100 miles of trails to encourage people to enjoy the Great Lakes water resources. It now hopes to link 160 miles of greenways and 156 miles of blueways to promote healthy living, recreation and an appreciation for Michigan’s water resources.

In joining the collaboration, Wyandotte will advocate for the Great Lakes Way, promoting it, building awareness and encouraging usage at the local level, and helping to complement, amplify and promote local recreation and trail efforts.

It also encourages its member communities to encourage its bordering neighbors to establish and link trails to the initiative.