Police request community assistance to locate missing endangered adult

DEARBORN – The Police Department is requesting help locating a 26-year-old who is believed to be missing and in need of immediate assistance. Michael Abdallah-Valadezwas last seen at 11:32 p.m. July 13 outside of 10131 W. Warren Ave.

The Police Department asks that anyone with information call 313-943-2225 or 313-943-2240.

“As our investigators work to locate this individual, we ask the community for any information that can help us make contact with him and reunite him with his loved ones,” Police Chief Issa Shahin said.