Riverview voters to decide on retail marijuana shops

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

RIVERVIEW – Residents will decide Aug. 8 whether to void the city’s current cannabis business license ordinance and reinstate a moratorium, which would prohibit the sale of recreational marijuana in the city.

Former City Councilmember Elmer Trombley, who was instrumental in bringing the issue to the ballot, said July 24 that he was born and raised in the city and has done much for children and seniors, and he doesn’t want to see the city’s image ruined with retail marijuana establishments.

“I found out today that only seven cities in all Wayne County have a place to sell marijuana,” he said. “So, we don’t need it.”

Trombley said he believes that the presence of retail marijuana stores would contribute to an increase in crime.

“They’ll probably have massage parlors and everything back in here,” he said. “When I was a councilman way back in the ’80s, I was responsible for running one out of town.”

Trombley said the Taylor approved two locations to sell marijuana, while 14 locations were approved by Riverview.

He said licensing fees and other revenue from retail marijuana shops will never replicate the $3 million that the landfill annually generates for the city.

Trombley said his primary focus has always been to let the residents vote on the issue of retail marijuana establishments.