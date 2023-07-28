9 candidates running for 3 Heights City Council seats

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS – The field of nine city council candidates for three seats, including two incumbents and two former council members, will be narrowed to six following the Aug. 8 primary election.

The candidates include incumbent Councilmembers Mo Baydoun and Ray Muscat, former Council Chair Denise Malinowski Maxwell, who lost her bid for mayor in November 2021, and Zouher Abdel-Hak, who was appointed to the council, and who also served as the city treasurer.

The five new challengers include Ahmad Alkaabi, Wissam Fadlallah, Mohammed Janny, Hussein Mazloum and Hassan Saab. Janny said he is no longer actively campaigning, but remains on the ballot.

Each candidate was asked to explain why they are a good choice for a council position, and to explain and support what their top priority would be if elected.

ZOUHER ABDEL-HAK

Why are you a good candidate for the city council?

My experience is my most important qualification. I have been a resident of Dearborn Heights for 32 years. This is my home. I am married, with six children and four grandchildren. I have a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and graduate diploma in business management from the American University in Cairo, Egypt.

I managed a $166 million project for General Electric in Egypt, and I carried a security clearance from the U.S. Department of Defense.

Locally, I was appointed to both the housing and the zoning commissions by the late Mayor (Daniel) Paletko. I was appointed the city’s interim treasurer in 2020 and to the city council in 2021 by the council members.

I’ve attended city council meetings for 20 years, gaining a wealth of information on the ins and outs of our city. This experience makes me a uniquely qualified candidate for a seat on the city council.

What would be your top priority as a council member?

There are many urgent issues facing our city. One is public safety. Our police department has lost around 30 officers. We need to hire new qualified officers, and the council should look into increasing salaries and benefits to attract the best.

Another issue is flooding. The council should allocate the funds to upgrade the aging infrastructure.

Our roads are in very bad shape, and the council and the administration should use the $7 million available in the budget to prioritize repairs around the city.

If elected, I will start on day one to make these things happen.

AHMAD ALKAABI

Why are you a good candidate for the city council?

As Dearborn Heights celebrates its 60th anniversary, we are facing numerous challenges that require bold, forward thinking and innovative solutions.

As a lifelong resident and the son of a working-class family, I have seen firsthand the changes and challenges we have faced as a city. I watched as our parks were neglected, pushing families to use the facilities of neighboring cities. Since then, our city has grown and the demand for better services has increased.

With more than 10 years of community organizing and legislative experience at all levels of government, from my time as a legislative aide at our state capitol, to working at the U.S. House of Representatives for Rep. Debbie Dingell, I look forward to using the experience I’ve gained to serve our city.

What would be your top priority as a council member?

My top priority is fighting to allocate more federal and state dollars for our city’s infrastructure.

In 2021, when we experienced historic flooding, I welcomed FEMA to the Dearborn area. I went door to door with them as we surveyed the community to estimate the severity of the damage caused by the flooding.

At the time, I was a congressional liaison for Rep. Debbie Dingell. Serving in that capacity, I quickly learned that our infrastructure, not only as a city but as a country, is crumbling and is in need of major investments. As a city, we cannot tackle this issue alone. We need to push our county, state and federal government to allocate funding for our storm drains and infrastructure. As someone who worked with our state and federal government, I understand what steps are needed to help secure funding for our city. Experience and relationships matter and make a difference.

MO BAYDOUN

Why are you a good candidate for the city council?

I am running for re-election to the city council because I possess a deep understanding of our city’s issues and the experience, drive and know-how to deliver for residents.

In addition to being a proud husband to Dr. Laila Baydoun, and father to my beautiful son and expected daughter, I am a small business owner in Dearborn Heights, hold a master’s degree in public administration and serve as a Wayne County Sheriff reserve officer.

My unique background and deep local roots as a life-long resident will allow me to continue being a reliable voice for residents across the city.

What would be your top priority as a council member?

The safety of our families, homes and neighborhoods is paramount in making Dearborn Heights a desirable place to live. As your councilman, I am dedicated to upholding and enhancing this safety. This includes investing in our first responders and ensuring our police and fire departments have adequate funding and resources to be successful.

I have a proven track record of fighting hard for our community, including most recently where I successfully advocated for the installation of the left turn signal at Ford and Gulley. If elected, I will continue to prioritize traffic safety by cracking down on reckless driving and investing in new traffic infrastructure.

WISSAM FADLALLAH

Why are you a good candidate for the city council?

I am a 25-year resident of this great city, and have been a real estate professional specializing in economic developments for more than 25 years.

I’ve spent many years serving my city and community on the city’s planning commission, which is responsible and accredited for multiple economic developments and the revitalization of the Ford Road corridor and several business areas of Dearborn Heights. I served on the Van Born corridor project.

I have been involved in public service most of my adult life and I have the experience and knowledge to move our city forward to further enhance the quality of life for our residents.

What would be your top priority as a council member?

My vision is to bring stability and reason to our city politics. Public safety is number one, followed by city services, tax relief, blight elimination, the Ecorse Creek cleanup, flood reduction and economic development.

We need to stop the nonsense and focus on working together. My only job will be to serve the public.

It is a fact that without safety we have no quality of life, therefore empowering the police department and hiring of more officers is essential, in addition reinforcing the traffic, narcotic and detective divisions.

City services are lacking, so we need to bring them up to par.

A complete Ecorse Creek cleanup is overdue to reduce flooding and clear the path. I will work with the Wayne County and state representatives to acquire funding and help.

We need to bring more business into our city and develop the Van Born corridor just like we did with the Ford Road corridor.

DENISE MALINOWSKI MAXWELL

Why are you a good candidate for the city council?

As a lifelong resident of Dearborn Heights, I take pride in doing what is best for the residents. I previously served on the Dearborn Heights city council as its chairperson. I have experienced firsthand the important role that the city council plays for the residents. As council chair my job was to make sure the meeting was run properly. A lot takes place behind the scenes to prepare the agenda for an effective meeting.

What would be your top priority as a council member?

My top priority is to make sure the residents are safe. Our police department is severely understaffed. We need to attract new police officers. Another concern is flooding. I personally have experienced flooding. Unless you have experienced it you cannot explain the feeling you get during a heavy rain. I have been hearing a lot about the sycamore trees and the damage they cause. We need to find a way to eliminate them in a cost-effective way.

HUSSEIN MAZLOUM

Why are you a good candidate for the city council?

My family and I have been residents of Dearborn Heights for more than 20 years. I have a strong finance background with more than 15 years of experience in banking and financial services, as well as real estate.

It’s our responsibility as Americans to give back to the country that has given us an incredible opportunity, and one way is through public service. I’m running for the Dearborn Heights city council to serve my neighbors, work on their behalf and shed light on the issues that matter to them the most. I will be accountable to residents and I’m ready to take on the challenges needed to improve our city and to be a part of the solution.

What would be your top priority as a council member?

One of the biggest challenges our police department faces is staffing, and this is a direct result of our police officers being underpaid and lacking proper benefits. We have to allocate more funding and resources to the police department to attract top tier talent.

Because we have a fiscal responsibility to the residents, the city council needs to make sure that the taxpayers’ dollars are used in the best possible way. My financial experience is vital to serving our residents in terms of budgeting, balancing the sheet and ensuring we have better management of city projects while also maintaining a high level of transparency. I will help ensure that our tax dollars are spent efficiently while maintaining good city services and building towards the future.

RAY MUSCAT

Why are you a good candidate for the city council?

I am currently in my second term on the city council and am the council chair pro-tem. I have lived in Dearborn Heights for 55 years and attended Crestwood High School. I worked for the Ford Motor Company for 42 years and retired as a skilled tradesman and a leader in the field of machine repair. I have been married to my wife Lisa for 30 years, and we have three children and six wonderful grandchildren.

I believe I am the best candidate for city council because of my experience attending almost every council meeting and study sessions for 10 to 15 years before I was elected to the city council. As a council member, I was chosen by my peers to serve as the council chair pro-tem. My dedication and passion for Dearborn Heights is unequaled. I have been here and attended meetings for years. I did not just show up at a few meetings to be elected. I have been here and I will stay in the city for which I care so very much.

What would be your top priority as a council member?

My priority has always been fighting blight and helping Dearborn Heights to return to the beautiful city it once was. It is very important for me to take this on, so that as a city we do not fall into urban decay like some cities around us.

Another of my long-time goals is to have the city offices open five days a week. This is something that needs attention during collective bargaining. As a councilmember, we need to work hand-in-hand with the administration to find a way to increase the wages for all city employees without over-extending the city budget. There is much work that needs to be done to address problems throughout the city, and they should be a priority for the current and future city leaders.

HASSAN SAAB

Why are you a good candidate for the city council?

I am a proud, long-standing resident of Dearborn Heights, the city that I call home and where my wife and I plan to raise a family. I currently serve on the Dearborn Heights planning commission and a local Downtown Development Authority, and have been engaged and committed and am now looking forward to serving our residents on the city council.

My purpose is to continue serving the citizens of Dearborn Heights and contributing to our city’s growth and prosperity. All Dearborn Heights residents deserve sustainable roads, safe and maintained neighborhoods and the security to peacefully enjoy their homes without constant flood and infrastructure concerns.

What would be your top priority as a council member?

My priority as a city council member is to work collaboratively with the community and fellow council members to maintain a safe, sustainable, and inclusive city that offers opportunities for everyone to thrive.

This can be accomplished by supporting public safety, strengthening the ongoing improvement of city infrastructure, enhancing communication among city council members and putting the needs of our residents first.

I will also support efforts to secure funds for major projects, including roads, parks, and stormwater infrastructure, reinforcing ordinance initiatives to improve the maintenance of our neighborhoods, and encouraging new economic development while supporting our existing businesses throughout the city.