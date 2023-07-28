Judge delays activation of Washington School cell tower while case remains in court

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE – Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Adel Harb ruled July 27 that T-Mobile may not make the cell tower atop Washington Elementary operational at this time, supporting the June 2 temporary restraining order.

The case was brought to court by a parent group under the assumption that the city’s zoning ordinances were violated.

Harb considered four factors: the likelihood that the party seeking the injunction would prevail on its merits; the danger that the party seeking the injunction would suffer irreparable injury if the injunction were not issued; the risk that the party seeking the injunction would be harmed more by the absence of an injunction than the opposing party would be by the granting of the relief; and the harm to the public interest if the injunction were issued.

Harb acknowledged that the manner in which T-Mobile acquired permission for the cell tower from school and local government officials was atypical from what is set forth in the city’s zoning ordinance and noted that a violation of the ordinance may have occurred.

The court also acknowledged the standing of the plaintiffs as having a sufficient interest in the outcome to insure “vigorous advocacy” and real interest in the cause of action, especially if the plaintiffs could be affected in a manner differently than the citizenry at large.

Attorney and parent activist Josh Castmore said the judge’s ruling was a “huge win” for the concerned parent group.

“The hardest part of attempting to obtain injunctive relief is proving that your clients have a ‘high likelihood of success on the merits,’” he said. “There is not a much bigger legal hurdle you can overcome.”

Castmore said that because of the judge’s decision, his daughters will be attending Washington Elementary School in the fall.

“We haven’t been beat in court yet and we don’t plan on losing anytime soon,” Castmore said. “This community will not take no for an answer. T-Mobile picked a fight with the wrong city.”