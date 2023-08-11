Gas siphoned from vehicles

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

RIVERVIEW — Two vehicles parked overnight at C.E. Raines Co., 17700 Fort St., were reported Aug. 3 to have had gasoline siphoned out of them by a stranger captured on surveillance cameras.

The owner of the business first noticed the gas caps on the two vehicles to be open.

A review of surveillance camera footage revealed a man in his forties siphoning gas into a can at about 10:13 p.m. Aug. 2 from a white 2008 Dodge Dakota and a white 2015 Ford pickup. The man later walked toward the nearby Huntington Apartment complex.

The responding police officer found no damage to either vehicle. The owner agreed to forward the surveillance camera footage to the police detective bureau.