Man resisting arrest wanted on outstanding warrants

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — A 40-year-old Dearborn Heights man was arrested at 11:22 p.m. June 9 after he was spotted prowling in a residential alley in the 1000 block of 23rd Street, wearing a backpack, with no explanation as to why he was there.

Wyandotte has an ordinance that prohibits people from using an alleyway unless they reside next to it.

The man refused to identify himself, so, after he was given several opportunities to comply, he was taken into custody for obstructing a police officer.

A crystal methamphetamine pipe was found in the man’s pocket. A check of his name revealed that he had outstanding arrest warrants as well.

Deputy Police Chief Archie Hamilton praised the police officer’s actions.

“We will never be able to look into a crystal ball and know with 100 percent certainty if the man had criminal intentions that night, but it’s reasonable to say this officer prevented one of these residents from being victimized,” he said. “Thieves commonly use the alleyways as routes of travel to avoid detection, they routinely use backpacks to store their stolen merchandise, and it’s a well-known fact that drug-dependent individuals commit thefts to fuel their habit.”