Repeat drunken driver crashes vehicle, leaves scene

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TAYLOR — A 39-year-old Dearborn woman was charged with a third Operating While Impaired liquor offense and with resisting an officer the night of July 16 after she crashed her 2007 Cadillac STS into a sign near Pardee Road and Hayes Street then left the scene on foot.

A witness said the driver of the vehicle, a white female, lost control before hitting the speed limit sign. He said she appeared to be intoxicated and he could smell the odor of alcohol on her.

The driver, who was wearing a green shirt and blue jeans, was found nearby walking away from the scene. When told to stop, she tried to run away but was quickly taken into custody.

A preliminary breath test was administered, and the woman had a blood-alcohol content of 0.232, nearly three times the 0.08 limit for legally drunk in Michigan.

Because the woman was in a motor vehicle crash and was resisting police officers, standardized field sobriety tests were not administered.

A search warrant was obtained for a blood draw at a nearby hospital. Because of the crash, she remained at the hospital for observation.