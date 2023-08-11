Speeding driver arrested for drunken driving

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

RIVERVIEW — A 22-year-old Rockwood woman was cited for operating while intoxicated after a police officer initiated a traffic stop at 2:27 a.m. Aug. 5 on Fort St. after measuring her driving 59 mph in a 45-mph-zone.

The woman, who smelled of intoxicants, said she had recently been at Whiskey’s on the Water in Wyandotte, where she said she had two White Claw hard seltzers, the cans for which were later found inside her vehicle.

The woman failed multiple field sobriety tests. A preliminary breath test was administered, and the woman had a blood-alcohol content of 0.185, more than twice the 0.08 limit for legally drunk in Michigan.

Her vehicle was impounded and towed, and she was taken into custody. While enroute, the woman started hitting her head against the glass divider that separates the front and back seats until advised to stop by the transporting police officers. Paramedics later checked her out and cleared her medically.

The woman refused to submit to a further breath test at the police station, so a warrant was requested for a blood draw. However, she later relented and submitted to further breath tests, with 0.18 and 0.17 blood alcohol contents, both of which were more than twice the 0.08 limit for legally drunk in Michigan.