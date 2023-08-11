Suitcase stolen from vehicle in hotel parking lot

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE — A guest at the Hampton Inn, 1355 Prechter Blvd., reported the morning of Aug. 7 that her work vehicle, a Ram Classic 1500 pickup, was broken into and a suitcase containing clothes and toiletries was stolen.

The rear passenger window was shattered to gain entry. The victim said the break-in occurred between July 28 and Aug. 8 while it was parked in the hotel lot.

The responding police officer requested surveillance camera footage from the hotel administration.