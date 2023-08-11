Utility fraudster bilked resident

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE — A Southgate man is $182 poorer but wiser after being bilked July 29 by a con artist claiming that he owed $182 on his DTE bill and faced an imminent utility shut-off.

The resident then sent the amount via a transfer from his checking account. When the caller then began to make further requests for money, the target realized he was likely being scammed and disconnected the call. He called another DTE phone number, and an actual utility representative confirmed that he was a victim of fraud.