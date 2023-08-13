Artistic energy powers Homecoming during Paint Out in the Park

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – With the artistic mother/daughter duo of Sunshine Durant and Sasha Corder, Paint Out in the Park enjoyed another year of creative output during the city’s Homecoming celebration at Ford Field.

Co-organizer and artist Sunshine Durant said they started Paint Out in the Park in 2017, with an interruption during the pandemic.

Her daughter, co-organizer and artist Sasher Corder, said they have 54 artists registered to participate this year. Each will enter one canvas into the competition that they create on site at the top of the hill.

“Some of them get done early and want to do an extra one, so if we have artists that haven’t checked in and we have extra canvases on Sunday, they get to do it for fun,” Corder said.

She said the artists are from all over Michigan, with some from neighboring states.

“This has really become like a tri-state competition,” Corder said. “They come from all over the place to compete.”

She said some of the artists have grown up enjoying Dearborn’s annual Homecoming celebration, while others are simply excited to participate in an artistic way.

Durant said the artists range in age from 16 to into their 70s.

Corder said the artists enjoy the camaraderie.

“The artists get to talk to each other and learn techniques from each other,” she said. “They come in on day one and they’re a little stressed out because they really hold on to that word ‘competition,’ and it’s really not a competition between artists. It’s just a way for them to get to meet each other and most of them will become friends.”

Corder said some of the artists will even collaborate on projects after Homecoming.

She said the media ranges from acrylic paint to collages, from spray paint to air brushing, and even to people with hot glue guns.

Durant said people have even disassembled a canvas and turned it into a sculpture.

“We don’t really have rules for it,” she said. “It’s, ‘Here’s your canvas – make art with it.’”

Durant said that while the Homecoming organizers bill Paint Out in the Park as entertainment, she sees it as a unique opportunity for the artists.

“We get to meet everybody and see what they are doing, and the judging is not my favorite part, because there are so many good pieces,” she said. “Everybody in the community comes around and it’s amazing.”

The artwork created during Homecoming will be on display, with some pieces for sale, from Aug. 12 to Sept. 16 at Henry Ford Centennial Library, 16301 Michigan Ave., with an opening reception from 2 to 5 p.m. Aug. 19 in the ground floor Rotunda Gallery.

For more information, go to padzieskigallery.com.